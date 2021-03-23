Why Did Barry Leave Game Grumps? Is He On Good Terms With Arin And Dan?

Barry Kramer is a YouTube personality known best for serving as a long-time editor for Game Grumps. He also served as the host for Stream train and Grumpcade for the longest time on that channel. Currently, he has started his own YouTube channel that boasts 2 lakh plus subscribers, where he continues the legacy of his How About This Game? series that he had created on the GrumpOut channel. What instigated him to exit the channel? Let's find out.

Why did Barry leave Game Grumps?

Barry Kramer was one of the original editors of the channel and dedicated half a decade worth of years into the making of the channel. In mid-2014, the Grumps had hired a new editor and assigned Barry to work on other projects instead. This had upgraded him to a host as he worked alongside Kevin and eventually got him his own show, i.e. How About This Game?

Everything seemed to be going well for him. However, a year after he got his own show, he unexpectedly announced that he's leaving the channel. His departure raised the eyebrows of many. Particularly because the original members of the channel, Arin and Dan, had nothing to say about it. Whereas other YouTubers like Ross and Suzy acknowledged his decision and wished him luck for his future endeavours.

Thus, began the speculations of fans, something that to date remains a rumour unconfirmed. What they found weird was that when Kevin left, the channel had openly spoken about him in discussions but Barry never got the same treatment. Similarly, fans had even complained about the channel's negligence over Jon's departure.

In conclusion, Barry continues to maintain silence on this topic and in fact, has even entertained the idea of collaborating with the channel sometime in the future. While this may mean that the long-time friends are on good terms, it's not enough proof to quench fans' curiosity. These speculations surfacing all over the Internet again after the co-host of Game Grumps, Dan Avidan came under fire after his conversations with an underage woman that were sexual in nature were leaked recently. Avidan has yet to confirm the news.

Image Credit: Barry Kramer's IG