Why Did Disguised Toast Get Banned? Here's The Reason For The Streamer's Ban On Twitch

Disguised Toast is a popular streamer known for starting out his career with the Hearthstone streams. He is currently the talk of the gaming community after receiving a temporary ban from the streaming platform Twitch. Because of this, the players have been trying to find out the reason behind the ban and are asking questions such as: Why did Disguised Toast get banned? Here’s all the information that is needed to understand the temporary ban received by the popular streamer, Disguised Toast.

Why did Disguised Toast get banned?

Disguised Toast recently received a ban on the streaming platform Twitch mainly because of watching an old PUBG montage. The montage contained a homophobic slur and this was the main reason from being banned from the platform. There were more than 40,000 viewers on Disguised Toast’s stream at the time of being banned. He shared a post on his Twitter that confirmed his ban on the platform. The post said, “Got a temp ban from Twitch. Not a big deal since I don’t usually stream there but does mean I have to avoid playing with any friends streaming for a few days.”

The official reason states that the streamer got a ban for Unmoderated Hateful Conduct. He also added, “Didn’t get a specific reason but if I had to guess: I was watching an old twitch clip of mine that includes a toxic player using the f slur against me. Will try to be more careful in the future.” Here is the Tweet shared by the streamer. This ban would not be a huge problem for the streamer as he is known to streams on Facebook Gaming. In November 2019, Disguised Toast had managed to sign an exclusive deal with Facebook Gaming after getting the fame he deserved for his Hearthstone streams. The exact duration of ban has not been released yet but it does not seem like the ban would be more than a couple of days.

Got a temp ban from Twitch.



Not a big deal since I don’t usually stream there but does mean I have to avoid playing with any friends streaming for a few days. pic.twitter.com/ouqLE0897H — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) April 25, 2021

Didn’t get a specific reason but if I had to guess: I was watching an old twitch clip of mine that includes a toxic player using the f slur against me.



Will try to be more careful in the future. — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) April 25, 2021

On his April 22 stream, Toast confirmed that he will be letting go of the popular game Among Us. He also said that the GTA RP ‘meta’ needs to be ended soon. It is certainly not an easy task to see GTA being taken down from the streaming platforms as it still happens to be amongst the top three most-watched games on Twitch. The game has more than 250,000 viewers most of the time.

Promo Image Source: Disguised Toast Twitter