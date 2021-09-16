Why EA Has Pushed The Release Of Battlefield 2042 To November? DICE GM Oskar Explains

Battlefield 2042 has been one of the most awaited games slated to release in 2021. Recent beta updates of the game and official release date confirm that the global release date has been postponed. DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson recently in a press release that confirmed that the Battlefield 2042 Release Date has been postponed due to the issues created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Oskar's statement confirmed that the original release date of October has now been pushed ahead to November. The press release released by EA confirmed that makers were forced to postpone the release because of the shutdown of studios.

Battlefield 2042 Release Date delayed

Oskar said that the ongoing conditions are not allowing the developers to come work in the studios safely. Thus they feel that it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for the developers working so hard from their homes. Well, this is not the first game whose release has been affected due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since the game’s launch date and beta release has been delayed, the community is worried about how the game is going to turn out. It is a bit worrying to see the makers postpone their game’s Beta because it will help them rectify the minor errors seen in the current edition of the game. Beta versions are usually released to collect data and test out the games just before their release.

More about Battlefield 2042 Beta

EA's lead community manager has said that "NEW dates" for the #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta will be announced next week.



As there has been no official announcement on the actual date, apart from September, new dates would indicate that it's pushed back to October, which it has been. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 16, 2021

Recent leaks from popular data-miner, tom Henderson has released the rumoured Battlefield 2042 Beta release date. He shared a tweet that revealed the Early Access version release date for Battlefield 2042 to be on October 6 and the Open Beta for the game set to start on October 8th. The data miner also shared some concerns about the progress of the game and wrote, “The whole point of a BETA is to give feedback, report on bugs etc. and if they've needed to even push that back, it makes you think about what is actually going on with the game.” Tom confirms that EA Sports are yet to share these dates with the media/creators and it is expected that the news will be out in the next couple of days.