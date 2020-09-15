Why Is Duos Locked In Spellbreak? Is Duos Back On Spellbreak?

Spellbreak is finally been launched on September 3, 2020, after making players wait for quite a long time. This magical game is developed and published by Proletariat Inc. who has made sure to provide gamers with a chance to become powerful Battlemages. However, players have been reporting that "Spellbreak Duos locked". If you have been wondering about why is Duos locked in Spellbreak, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Why is Duos locked in Spellbreak?

Many players around the world who have downloaded the game to enjoy several game modes are unable to play the game entirely. The game developers have kept Solos and Duos game modes locked in Spellbreak. However, when a Reddit user asked not being able to play various modes in the magical game, the developers posted an FAQ on Reddit.com. While mentioning about Solos and Duos game modes, Spellbreak creators wrote: "When we were gearing up to launch Spellbreak, we wanted to ensure our servers performed as well as possible. To help ease the burden, we only launched with Squads enabled. As we mentioned in the patch notes, we wanted to turn on Solos/Duos shortly after launch. Assuming servers look good through the weekend, our current plan is to turn on Solos on Monday, September 7."

However, Solos is back in the game, as promised by Proletariat Reddit. Nevertheless, the question is "when is Duos coming to Spellbreak?" The same FAQ also mentions Duos' return in the game. It reads: "As for Duos, we’ll likely wait a similar amount of time before enabling them, but do not have a specific date locked down yet." However, the developers have kept their word and have present the latest update yesterday i.e. September 14, 2020. The new update brings back Duos locked in Spellbreak.

Now, players who love to play two-player modes can start enjoying this mode right away. Spellbreak is one of the much-awaited Battle Royale games, however, this time with magic and not guns. The magical game is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games store

Promo Image: Proletariat Twitter

