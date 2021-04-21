Why Was Empyrian Banned From Path Of Exile Trade Game? How Long Is The Ban For?

Path Of Exile is a popular video game that has been developed and published by Grinding Gear Games. In recent developments, it was disclosed that a number of players have been banned from the game. The banned players list includes a famous streamer and contender in the game, Empyrian Method. Read on to know why was Empyrian banned from POE trade.

Why was Empyrian banned from the POE trade?

Chris Wilson, the lead developer of the game Path Of Exile took to his Reddit handle and announced why was Empyrian banned from the game. He mentioned in his post that “20 users banned for exploit abuse”. The user also revealed that the 20 users were banned because they were generating excessive rewards in Ultimatum through a bug.

Chris in the post also mentioned that after learning about the bug, the developer team of the game deployed a hotfix. The hotfix capped the amount of experience and items that Ultimatums could yield. Moreover, he stated that the bans on the 20 users will last until Ultimatum ends in July. Check out his answer on Reddit below.

Earlier today, we learned of a bug in Ultimatum that allows players to generate excessive rewards. Shortly after its discovery, we deployed a hotfix that capped the amount of experience and items that Ultimatums could yield. We have banned 20 accounts that abused this exploit multiple times. These bans will last until Ultimatum ends in July. We will also void the characters they made in Ultimatum so that they (and their items) will not be transferred to their parent leagues. If you uncover an exploit in Path of Exile and abuse it for your benefit, we will ban you.

Reddit users react to empyriangaming getting banned

A number of Reddit users expressed their anger towards Empyriangaming. The users stated that Empyrian knew about the bug but continued to play the game for another two hours exploiting the bug. Many other users mentioned on the website, "Reporting it means you know it is a bug... using it after you report it means you are knowingly exploiting a bug. Which is a bannable offense". Check out some of the Reddit answers about the Empyriangaming getting banned from Path of Exile trade.

Image credits: Logo of game taken from the official website of POE Trade