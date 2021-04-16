Why Was KylieBitkin Banned? Know All About The NoPixel Temporary Ban

GTA online streamer, Kyliebitkin has become the trending topic amongst the gaming community after she was banned from the NoPixel server. Because of this, her fans have been trying to find out the reason for the band and are asking questions like why was KylieBitkin banned from the game. So to help them, we have managed to gather some information about the same. Read more to know why was KylieBitkin banned from the game.

Why was KylieBitkin banned?

Hey guys, catching a three day vacation from the server. Going to speak with admins tomorrow and get more information, and see what I can do to make things better. Like I said, all love and no hate. Will share more info when I have it. ðŸ’• — KylieBitkin (@KylieBitkin) April 15, 2021

Also, please don't send any hate to the admins of the server. They have to make tough decisions, and even if you disagree with them that doesn't make it okay to flame/insult them. Spread love, life is too short for hate. — KylieBitkin (@KylieBitkin) April 15, 2021

KylieBitkin is a popular GTA streamer who began these streaming sessions in the year 2019. Now the gamer has been banned from the NoPixel GTA online server and it happens to be a three-day temporary ban from the server. There have been no official announcements about KylieBitkin being banned from the game. KylieBitkin Twitch streamer took to her Twitter handle and addressed the topic of her ban with her fans.

She wrote to her fans that she is catching a three-day vacation from the server and is also going to speak with admins the next dayand get more information and see what she can do to make things better. She also added, "all love and no hate" and wrote that she will share more info about the ban when she gets any other update. She also tried to make her fans not spam hate messages to the admins by pleading them to not send any hate to the admins of the server. She added that the admins have to make tough decisions, and even if one disagrees with them, it doesn't make it okay to flame/insult them and ended her post with "Spread love, life is too short for hate."

KylieBitkin and xQc

Despite the death threats, bigotry, people encouraging me to commit suicide, rape threats, etc, I'm doing fine. No one needs to be worried about my mental health throughout this. I'll never take my life, I've been too close to that before and won't let it happen. ðŸ’• — KylieBitkin (@KylieBitkin) April 15, 2021

All of this happened after the popular gamer shot xQc in an online GTA game from behind. xQc’s fans instantly hopped onto KylieBitkin's Twitch stream in order to pass on some hate comments about the steamer. It seems that chat hopping is a usual thing that the fans of streamers tend to do and we have also seen a number of bans because of promoting chat hopping. But in this case, xQc clearly told his viewers not to do so and also warned that he will block anyone who hops and passes on any hate comments to KylieBitkin. But this certainly did not seem to work. The streamer also addressed this chat hop problem on her Twitter handle and said, “Despite the death threats, bigotry, people encouraging me to commit suicide, rape threats, etc, I'm doing fine. No one needs to be worried about my mental health throughout this. I'll never take my life, I've been too close to that before and won't let it happen.”

Promo Image Source: KylieBitkin Twitter