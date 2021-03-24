Why Was Super Seducer 3 Banned From Steam? Find Out What Happened With The Game

Recently the promotional clips from the controversial pickup artist game Super Seducer 3 were released on YouTube and many fans were excited to play them. However, in the last few days news surfaced revealing that Valve, the popular American video game developer refused to approve the controversial game’s on Steam. Many fans were confused as to why the game was not being sold until game creator Richard La Ruina took to Twitter to reveal what had happened.

Super Seducer 3 not blurred version on hold as well

In his tweet on March 21, Richard La Ruina stated that the gaming platform Steam had not only rejected Super Seducer 3 not blurred version but the censored one as well. He further stated that the gaming platform did not give him any specifics as to why the content wasn’t approved.

He stated that the demo version was also blocked. La Ruina affirmed that even if the game got an ESRB-M rating it would not affect their decision. The creator then wrote another tweet stating that he had worked on the game tirelessly for a long time with his wife. He expressed his disappointment with the fact the ultra tamed version of it was also not accepted. The creator then speculated that the reasons behind this could be both political and personal.

My wife and I have been working through this stress and we never say "If only we had..." because they even rejected the ultra-tame demo.



We still have no idea and feel that it could even be political or personal. If not why not give us a clear example of what was not okay? READ | Vanessa Hudgens cheers for beau Cole Tucker at his recent baseball game March 21, 2021

Super Seducer 3 gameplay

What is Super Seducer 3 all about?

La Ruina, who describes himself as "the world's top pickup artist," describes the Super Seducer series in press materials as "a humorous full-motion-video (FMV) game where you learn the artistry of sexual attraction." In the Super Seducer 3 gameplay, players embark on choose-your-own-adventure-style conversational which is filmed with actors. The players are given over-the-top results of the choices they make. In a 2018 interview with The Verge, he stated that he made the game with the intention of helping men who are generally shy, introverted, and scared to approach women.

A report in Arstechnica.com reveals that the first game in the series was suspended from Kickstarter and was then barred from the PlayStation store back in 2018. However, the first game and famous sequel continue to be available on Steam even now. The report also reveals that a free demo for the third game in the series was featured as part of last month's edition of the Steam Games Festival. Given the game's release has been blocked, hence not Super Seducer 3 release date is available at the moment.

Source: COG Connected (Twitter)