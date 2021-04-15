Will Dragapult Come To Pokemon Go? Know All About The Stealth Pokemon

Pokemon Go is dominating the handheld gaming scene. With ordinary substance updates and occasions for players to take part in, the game has figured out how to remain above water. The game permits the players to live their hotly anticipated fantasy about being a Pokemon Trainer. They can approach their everyday life and catch and train Pokemon in transit with the assistance of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and prepare Pokemon, put them into fights, and advance them into the next stage of evolution. Many players want to know if Dragapult will come to Pokemon Go.

Will Dragapult come to Pokemon Go?

Dragapult is an extremely popular Pokemon in the iconic anime and the Pokemon Sword and Shield game. Pokemon Go doesn’t have Dragapult in the game at the moment and no information has been revealed whether Dragapult is going to make an appearance in Pokemon Go or won't. None of the 8th Generation Pokemon have been introduced in Pokemon Go yet. Players can just wait patiently for Niantic to announce something about this Pokemon’s arrival to the game.

Dragapult Pokedex Stats

Dragapult is a part of the 8th Generation of Pokemon and is popularly known as the Stealth Pokemon. It is a Dragon and Ghost Type Pokemon. Dragapult is the last stage of evolution for Dreepy and it evolves from Drakloak. It is very known for its abilities Clear Body and Infiltrator. Clear Body prevents other Pokémon from lowering its stats and Infiltrator ignores the effects of Reflect, Light Screen, and Safeguard. In other words, if the opponent has used Safeguard, Toxic would still badly poison them. It also has a hidden ability called Cursed Body which can sometimes disable a move used on the Pokémon.

Dragapult is a strong Pokemon and can easily get out of sticky situations. Check out the descriptions of this Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield below:

Sword: When it isn’t battling, it keeps Dreepy in the holes on its horns. Once a fight starts, it launches the Dreepy like supersonic missiles.

Shield: Apparently the Dreepy inside Dragapult’s horns eagerly look forward to being launched out at Mach speeds.

Players can get a better understanding of this Pokemon by learning the Dragapult Pokedex Stats, Check them out below:

Dragapult Best Moveset: These are all the attacks that are a part of Dragapult best moveset.

Draco Meteor: A very powerful physical attack against other Dragons and any kind of Pokemon that doesn’t resist them.

Shadow Ball: This physical attack takes care of Ghost-types and Psychic-types and is much faster than Phantom Force.

Flamethrower/Fire Blast: This move will protect Dragapult against slow Ice-type Pokemon. It is a powerful attack

U-Turn: This move will help the pokemon evade bad situation and will help hit Dark-types with super effective damage.

Dragapult Weakness: These are all the types of attacks that are included in Dragapult Weakness.

Ice Type

Dragon Type

Fairy Type

Ghost Type

Dark Type

