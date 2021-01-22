Will Resident Evil Village Be On PS4? Find Out Everything About This Upcoming Title Here

The latest news revolving around the Capcom game company is the announcement of the 8th main title in the Resident Evil horror survival series. Along with the full single-player version, Capcom has also decided to drop a Resident Evil 8 demo for the next-gen PS5 console during its showcase event. Continue reading this article to know everything featured in this Resident Evil Village demo.

Will Resident Evil Village be On PS4

The PlayStation 5 owners will be getting the chance to get their hands on a demo version of the game. Capcom mentions that the players will not have a lot to do in combat or blocking as compared to being introduced to the scary and horror environments. The game is definitely going to be available on the PlayStation 4 along with PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on May 7 2021. One more piece of information is that instead of the players taking control of Resident Evil 7’s protagonist Ethan Winters in the demon version, they will play as a character known as The Maiden.

For all the Resident Evil lovers out there who want to pre-order or pre-purchase RE Village, they have the option to do that from the Steam platform for PC and from the PSN store. The Resident Evil Village will come along with Resident Evil 7 and some more items as a complete Bundle:

Resident Evil 7 - Season Pass,

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard,

Resident Evil Re:Verse,

Resident Evil Village,

Resident Evil Village - Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm,

Resident Evil Village - Survival Resources Pack,

Resident Evil Village - Trauma Pack

Resident Evil 8 Requirements Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX-6350 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R7 265 with 2GB Video RAM

Resident Evil 8 Requirements Recommended

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX-9590 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-BIT Required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

