Will Spider Man Miles Morales Have DLC? Last Insomniac Game Explained

Spider Man Miles Morales released alongside the next-gen PS5 console and ended up becoming a hit on arrival. It was back in 2018 when the Spider Man game's DLC introduced three new story chapters along with extra missions and challenges. The DLC also included new enemy factions and multiple new suits which could be unlocked by playing the DLC.

However, the Miles Morales game is actually shorter than the original Spider Man game. This means that players are already done with the initial 6-8 hours campaign along with an additional 5-6 hours of side quests and trophy hunting which leaves them wondering if the Miles Morales game will get a DLC in future. Check out the answer below -

Will Spider Man Miles Morales have DLC?

The Miles Morales PS5 game may have become quite a rage for fans but the developer company is not ready to reveal what comes next for the character. Brian Horton, the creative director of Insomniac Games had sat down for an interview with Game Informer where he revealed that they won't be focussing much on what comes next for the character as they only are focussing on making Miles Morales the perfect Spider Man.

Miles Morales PS4/PS5 game has been built to act as a shorter story as compared to the first game. The original game had a complete story of 11-12 hours which is considerably more than the 6-8 hours of story in the new game. Since it is a smaller chapter, fans are already deeming it to be a DLC for the original Spider Man game, but that definitely is not the case.

According to Brian, the storylines which were teased in the original game, like Venom and Green Goblin, will still not be resolved in any way in the Miles Morales game. Thus, players will have to wait for the next Peter parker Spider Man adventure before they get to have new content and context for the character development of Miles Morales as Spider Man. With the mid-credit Venom tease, it can be anticipated that Venom will be the main villain in the next game.

