Will Starfield Release On PS5? Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Bethesda Title

Starfield has been one of the most exciting first-person sci-fi RPGs that is being developed by Bethesda Game Studio. The developers have been releasing a lot of information about the Starfield release and gameplay to create some hype created around their franchise. Initially, the community was expecting the game to be released for PS and Xbox but it seems that is not happening. This has got the interest of gamers and they have been asking questions like, 'Will starfield release on PS5?' Here is all the information released about Starfield for PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

Starfield PS5 release denied by game developers

No, that isn't what I was suggesting. pic.twitter.com/fkoXql9FkI — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) August 30, 2021

This information about Starfield was confirmed after Pete Hines, Senior Vice President of Marketing responded to a Tweet about the game’s release. He denied that the game could be released for PS5 and it will remain an Xbox Exclusive. Bethesda Game Studio has confirmed November 11, 2021, to be the Starfield release date. The game will be released exclusively, on Xbox Series X/S, and PC as a part of the new Xbox Game Pass subscription service started by Microsoft. Before this, Pete Hines had also announced that the game is supposed to be released just before The Elder Scrolls 6. The developers are currently in the advanced stages of the game’s production and have already released an official trailer on Bethesda Softworks’ Youtube page.

More about Starfield

Apart from this, some other information about the game was also released by the director and executive producer of Bethesda Game Studios, Todd Howard. He said that the developers are working on producing this game with the help of next-generation technology to bring in technical improvements to the game that can be handled by the powerful hardware in next-generation consoles. Other news about the game suggests that it is not going to have any form of multiplayer whatsoever. But the makers had released a similar single-player mode for the Fallout 76 game which was later modified by the new multiplayer mods for Elder Scrolls and other Bethesda releases. No other information has been released about Starfield PS5. Thus keep an eye out for any updates on the game's official social media handles.