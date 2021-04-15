Will Zamazenta Come To Pokemon Go? Know All About The Warrior Pokemon

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Players have been asking, will Zamazenta come to Pokemon Go?

Will Zamazenta come to Pokemon Go?

Zamazenta is an extremely popular Pokemon in the iconic anime and the Pokemon Sword and Shield game. Pokemon Go doesn’t have Zamazenta in the game at the moment and no information has been revealed whether Zamazenta is going to make an appearance in Pokemon Go or won't. None of the 8th Generation Pokemon have been introduced in Pokemon Go yet. Players can just wait patiently for Niantic to announce something about this Pokemon’s arrival to the game.

Zamazenta Pokedex Stats

Zamazenta is part of the 8th Generation of Pokemon and is also known as a Warrior Pokemon. This is a legendary Pokemon that has two variants, Crowned Shield and Hero of Many Battles, both variants have their own sprite and other individual characteristics. The Crowned Shield Variant is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokemon, whereas the Hero of Many Battles Variant is only a Fighting-type Pokemon. Zamazenta is a strong Pokemon that is known to be victorious in many devastating battles. Check out the descriptions of this Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield below:

Crowned Shield

Sword: Its ability to deflect any attack led to it being known as the Fighting Master’s Shield. It was feared and respected by all. Shield: Now that it’s equipped with its shield, it can shrug off impressive blows, including the attacks of Dynamax Pokémon.

Hero of Many Battles

Sword: In times past, it worked together with a king of the people to save the Galar region. It absorbs metal that it then uses in battle. Shield: This Pokémon slept for aeons while in the form of a statue. It was asleep for so long, people forgot that it ever existed.

Players can get a better understanding of this Pokemon by learning the Zamazenta Pokedex Stats, Check them out below:

Zamazenta Best Moveset: These are all the attacks that are a part of Zamazenta best moveset.

Iron Head: Steel Type Physical Attack. 80 Power. Becomes Behemoth Bash in battle when equipped with the Shield.

Close Combat: Fighting Type Physical Attack. 120 Power. Lowers the user's Defense and Sp. Def.

Behemoth Bash: Steel Type Physical Attack. 100 Power. Deals double damage to Dynamaxed targets

Crunch: Dark Type Physical Attack. 80 Power. Can lower the target's Defense stat.

Play Rough: Fairy Type Physical Attack. 90 Power. 10% chance of lowering the target's attack.

Fire Fang: Fire Type Physical Attack. 65 Power. Can cause a burn or make the target flinch.

Zamazenta Weakness: These are all the types of attacks that are included in Zamazenta Weakness.

Flying Type

Psychic Type

Fairy Type

Promo Image Source: pokemondb.net Website