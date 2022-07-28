Wordle 404 Answer For Today, July 28: Check The 5-letter Word Answer For Today's Wordle

Wordle, which is a word puzzle game played online has remained popular among the masses since it was launched last year. The New York Times website hosts the game, which it acquired earlier this year from its maker Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven-figure amount.". It's a fun game that's a little like a crossword puzzle. Players must solve the puzzle every day to find the 5-letter word of the day. Each player is given six guesses.

The Wordle puzzle for today has been solved. Today's word is not a very difficult one as it is used almost frequently. Wordle answer 404, which is for July 28, 2022, is "STOMP"

Wordle answers for the last 10 days

July 27 (403) - MOTTO

July 26 (402) - CINCH

July 25 (401) - ELOPE

July 24 (400) - POWER

July 23 (399) - MIDGE

July 22 (398) - TRYST

July 21 (397) - APHID

July 20 (396) - TRITE

July 19 (395) - ANGRY

July 18 (394) - FLOCK

How to play the game?

Players must predict a five-letter word six times in 24 hours to win at Wordle. Green is marked on the word and its place if the player correctly guesses the word. However, if they guess the right word but put it in the wrong place, it will be flagged yellow. The players can then try to find the letter in the correct position in the word. In addition, if a player predicts a letter but the block remains grey, the guess is invalid. Any desktop or mobile browser can be used to play the game. People can play Wordle without creating an account by just going to the official website.

Josh Wardle built the game for his friends, but it grew so popular that he decided to release it. Everyone is playing the game, which has garnered a lot of popularity among internet users.