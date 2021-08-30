Last Updated:

World Of Warships: Legends Patch Notes; All Changes And Fixes In New Russian Style Update

World of Warships: Legends is one of the most popular free-to-play naval warfare-themed multiplayer online games released by Lesta Studios. The game was released in 2018 and since then the developers have been adding new changes and content to the game. Currently, they have released a new set of World Of Warships: Legends Patch notes are now live on the game official website. Here are all the new changes brought into the game with these World Of Warships updates. 

Latest World Of Warships: Legends Patch notes

  • No more incorrect ship type icons in the select inspiration menu.
  • Unintended spotlights on water surface wherever Arpeggio of Blue Steel ships are destroyed do not appear anymore.
  • Paid and free campaign rewards are now correctly shown on the port widget screen.
  • Vertical movement for the camera on Wickes destroyer is now correctly limited.

Buffs:

  • Torpedo detectability increased:
  1. Level 1: 3% => 5%
  2. Level 2: 5% => 8%
  3. Level 3: 7% => 12%
  4. Level 4: 10% => 15%
  • Flank Speed – penalty to rudder shift time changed to +3% instead of +5%.
  • Marksmanship – penalty to rudder shift time on level 4 changed from +10% to +5%.
  • Mortar – penalty to destroyer's visibility is now same on every level at +4% instead of 5-10% range.
  • Velocious – bonus to ship's speed increased, with buff ranging from 2% to 5% now instead of 1-4% range.
  • Evil Sparks (legendary skill) – penalty to destroyer's HE shells damage decreased on every level, to 35-20% range instead of 55-40% range.
  • Running with Scissors (legendary skill) – penalty to the dispersion of main battery on levels 3 and 4 changed from +7% and +10% to +5% and +6% respectively.

Nerfs:

  • Fragile Threat – bonus to destroyer's concealment decreased: 
  1. Level 1: -2.5% => -2%
  2. Level 2: -5% => -4%
  3. Level 3: -7.5% => -6%
  4. Level 4: -10% => -8%
  • Ingenious – guns rotation speed reduced for -0.2 degrees per second on every level.
  • Hide'n'Seek (Jerzy Świrski base trait) – bonus to ship's concealment is decreased on every level of skill, the maximum bonus is now -4% instead of -5%.
  • Shifty (Erich Bey base trait) – bonus to destroyer's concealment is decreased on every level, maximum bonus is now -5% instead of -6%.

Maintenance times:

  • Xbox: 2:00 – 5:00 AM Central / 7:00 – 10:00 AM UTC, August 30
  • PlayStation: 2:00 – 5:00 AM Central / 7:00 – 10:00 AM UTC, August 30

Update size:

  • Xbox One: Around 3000 MB
  • Xbox Series S/X: Around 3000 MB
  • PS4: Around 3000 MB
  • PS5: Around 3000 MB
