World Of Warships System Requirements: How To Play It Across Devices And Systems

World of warships is a free to play naval warfare game from Wargaming. This game is a sequel to World of Tanks and World of warplanes. It is a massively multiplayer online game where a player can either play as an individual or in a group. The world of warships gameplay also contains a player versus environment or PvE battle mode and seasonal competitive modes for pro players.

Also read: Air Quality 'severe' Air In Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

In the world of warships gameplay, the player needs to fight against other players using their ship. The ships are modeled from different eras and come in different categories like destroyers, battleships, cruisers, and aircraft carriers. The player needs to choose the national navies from European countries and battle against each other.

Also read: David Warner's Special Mention To Rajinikanth Turns Out To Be An Instant Blockbuster

At present, the game is available for windows and mac OS. So, if your device supports the world of warships system requirements, you can play the game without any problem.

The world of warships pc requirements for windows-

Operating System: Windows 7 or 8.1 or 10(64 bit only)

CPU: Intel Core i5 3.4 GHz or AMD FX 6350 3.9 GHz

Active memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics Card (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270x

Screen resolution: 1920X1080

Audio card: Compatible with DirectX 11

Internet connection: Minimum 1 MBPS

For mac OS users, the world of warships pc requirements bare-

Operating system: Mac OS X 10.13 or latest

CPU: Intel core i5

Primary memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics card(GPU): NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M

Internet connection: 1 Mbps minimum

The world of warships system requirements is also the same for your laptops. But, your laptop should have enough space free to store worlds of warships size.

Also read: Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Opens Up About Leaving 'Thor 2'

How to download the game?

This game is free to play game, and you do not need to pay anything for the world of warships download. The game is available on the official website or in many other popular gaming sites. You can easily find the download link and install the game for free. Before you start, check if your device has enough storage space to support the world of warships size.

Also read: Leicester Defender Jonny Evans Agrees To Contract Extension

Minimum configuration for android users

The game is available as "World of Warships Blitz" on Google play store and App Store. It is available for free of cost. The minimum configuration is android 7.1 and higher. For ios users, the minimum configuration is iOS 9.0 and above.