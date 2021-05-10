Wreckfest Trophy Guide And Road Map: Here Is A Comprehensive Trophy Guide For Wreckfest

In Wreckfest, players can adjust the difficulty of two things—driving and AI. Simple, Normal, and Hard are the three pre-set driving difficulty levels. You can fine-tune each of these by adjusting the settings for each of them separately. It's worth noting that adjusting the difficulty level has no impact on the players' trophies. Continue reading the article for a comprehensive trophy guide in Wreckfest.

Wreckfest Trophy Guide and Road Map

The career mode is the best place to start in Wreckfest before attempting to play against real-world opponents in the online mode. This is a fundamental rule in every online player vs player game, such as TEKKEN. The main explanation for this is that in career mode the players can get a better feel for the game before moving on to VS mode. Here is a list of trophies in the game and steps to achieve them:

To unlock this trophy and advance to the next Championship, you must gain 1,200 points in the Regional Juniors Championship. The players must also complete the challenges in the Regional Juniors events mentioned below: Eat Dirt! Mean Machine Settle it in the Dirt Couch Craze

In the National Amateurs Championship, you will need to earn 1,800 points to unlock this trophy and proceed to the next Championship. The players also need to complete the challenges in the below mentioned National Amateurs events: The Great Escape Ramming it Down Harvesters from Hell Supervan Smash-up Limousine Demolition

To unlock this trophy and advance to the next Championship, you must gain 2,200 points in the Challengers Championship. The players will also need to finish the challenges in these Highballer Challengers competitions which are mentioned below: Destroy all Supervans Attack of the Killer B (Requires Killerbee Vehicle) Motorhome Madness Wolf Pack (Requires Roadslayer Vehicle) Driven to Destruction



To unlock this trophy and advance to the next Championship, you must gain 2,200 points in the Challengers Championship. You must win 2,600 points to compete in the Pro Internationals Championship, and 3,600 points to compete in the World Masters Championship. The players will be required to join the online system for the second phase of the Wreckfest Trophy series.

IMAGE: Bugbear Entertainment