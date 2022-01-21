WWE 2K22 official trailer revealed: Check release date and pre-order bonus

The American video game published 2K has revealed the official announce trailer for one of the most awaited wrestling titles, the WWE 2K22. Along with the trailer, 2K has also announced the WWE 2K22 release date. Interestingly, the upcoming WWE title features Rey Mysterio as its cover star for the Standard and Deluxe Edition.

Rey Mysterio is the cover star for WWE 2K22 as he will be celebrating 20 years with WWE this year. There is a special Career Showcase for Mysterio in the game as well. During the briefing of the game, Rey Mysterio talked about facing some of the most popular WWE wrestlers, including The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. As Mysterio and his son Dominik became the first father-son team to win a Tag Team title in 2021, Mysterio also expressed his wish to appear in WrestleMania with his son.

WWE 2K22 release date

As revealed in the official announcement trailer, the WWE 2K22 release date is set for March 11, 2022. The game will be available on all leading consoles including PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/X/S and on Windows PC. On the official website of the game, 2K says that "WWE 2K returns with all the features you can handle! Get ripped out of the stands and hit with complete control of the WWE Universe. Throw down with the biggest and most realistic-looking WWE Superstars and Legends."

WWE 2K22 gameplay and features

All the popular WWE wrestlers will feature in the game with improved looks. The overall graphics of the game will also be elevated with the new visual effects engine, new camera angles and more features. Players will be able to relive all the iconic moments in Rey Mysterio's character in the 2K showcase mode. Then there is an all-new mode called MyFACTION. Further, players will also be able to create their own character to step into the ring in the game.

WWE 2K22 pre-order bonus