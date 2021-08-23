WWE 2K22 Scheduled To Be Released In Early 2022: Release Date, Key Details And More

2K and Visual Concepts are on the top of their game to develop the new generation of their wrestling franchise, WWE 2K. The 2K developers have recently announced the latest information on their upcoming WWE 2K22 release date. They have also released a new teaser for WWE 2K22 using their official social media handles. The gamers have picked this up, and they are curious to know more about this upcoming wrestling game. Here is all the information on the internet about 2K’s WWE 2K22 trailer and release. Read more.

Get ready 👊💥 #WWE2K22 debuts March 2022! #ItHitsDifferent



👊 New Controls

💥 Stunning Graphics

💥 Redesigned Engine



More to come this January! pic.twitter.com/A4wlDAYVML — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) August 22, 2021

The Twitter post on the game’s official channel has recently brought in a new WWE 2K22 trailer featuring stars like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor and more. The developers are supposed to bring in several new changes like new controls, redesigned engine, and stunning graphics. They confirmed that more details would be released during the already scheduled full reveal in January 2022. The game is supposed to be released in March 2022 and was first teased by the makers during Wrestlemania 37 with a short clip that showed Rey Mysterio and Cesaro.

WWE 2K22: What to Expect

The new executive producer, Patrick Gilmore, shared some details about WWE 2K22 while talking to IGN Gilmore said that the Core gameplay is one of the major investments they are making in the next instalment. Developers are looking at much-loved previous games like No Mercy or Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain, along with top franchise instalments, and more modern wrestling and fighting games to incorporate elements from these classic games and build an all-new philosophical foundation for the game. He also claims that the upcoming title will be a lot smarter than the previous releases because the team is improving the game’s accessibility, depth and wrestling experience. Apart from this, no other information is available about the game. Currently, the 2K developers are updating and painting the new titles of their games like NBA 2K22 and BioShock. The community was expecting to see more details about the game during WWE Summerslam 2021, but nothing was revealed officially.

