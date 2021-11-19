Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration: Everything Microsoft Announced During The Event

One of the most popular gaming consoles in the world, Microsoft Xbox recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Upon the occasion, Microsoft organised the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration event that was held on November 15, 2021. While there were a lot of speculations about the event and the content that will be released during it, the Redmond based company did make it a treat for Xbox fans around the world. Keep reading to know more about everything that was announced during Microsoft's Xbox live event.
In the most anticipated reveal, Microsoft announced the availability of Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta before its official launch date. Currently, players are enjoying the Season 1 content which includes all the maps, modes, Academy features and the Battle Pass. Additionally, all the progress players make will be carried over to the official game that will be launched on December 8, 2021. On the official news post on the website of Xbox, the company says "As a thank you to the Xbox community for 20 years of support, 343 Industries launched the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 three weeks early, available starting now for all players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC."
Everything Microsoft announced at the 20th Anniversary Celebration event for Xbox
- Microsoft launched Xbox and Halo-themed merchandise that includes tees, hoodies, coffee mugs, ornaments and more. All of the items are available on the Xbox Gear Shop.
- Xbox Pioneers: Creativity and innovation is a platform that has been created for fans who want to hear more about the early days of Xbox and innovation that has made the gaming console to be what it is today. The discussion will air on November 22 at 10:00 AM PT on Microsoft Alumni Network's YouTube channel.
- Microsoft has planned a 24-hour gaming stream on Giving Tuesday, November 30, 2021, to raise funds for the program of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
- A 128-team online Halo Infinite tournament that will be run via Smash.gg and broadcast on Twitch.tv/Xbox. The competition will run Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12, and features a grand prize of an all-expense-paid trip to the 1st HCS (Halo Competitive) live event in Raleigh, North Carolina.
- Microsoft is about to launch a documentary that will portray the story behind the development of Xbox, titled Power On: The Story of Xbox. The documentary consists of six episodes and all of them will be available to watch from December 13, 2021 platforms such as YouTube, Roku, IMDb TV and more.
- Microsoft has also released over 70 new Xbox 360 and other original Xbox games for the backward compatible library of games.
- Microsoft collaborated with Netflix's Red Notice and Dwayne Johnson to unveil the Xbox Vault, which is an immersive online experience inspired by the new Netflix movie and filled with Xbox artefacts.