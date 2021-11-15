Xbox 20th Anniversary Event: What to expect, how to watch & live streaming details

One of the most popular gaming consoles in the world, the Microsoft Xbox has turned 20 years old today. The first Xbox was launched back in 2001, on November 15. It was launched alongside one of the most famous video games ever - Halo.

To celebrate, Microsoft has organised the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration event that will be held today itself. The event will take Xbox fans through a ride in the memory lane and the developments in the past 20 years.

Xbox 20th Anniversary Event might reveal details about Halo Infinite

Prior to the event, Microsoft has already confirmed that it will not reveal new games for Xbox during the event. Therefore, those who were excited and looking forward to an early release of the upcoming Halo Infinite will be disappointed. Nevertheless, the company might reveal a campaign for the upcoming game. Further, the event will focus on the future of team green. Microsoft is likely to announce details about the future of Xbox Game Pass and other subscription services offered by the company.

Those who have been following Halo must know about the television show that has been under development for quite some time. Pablo Schreiber, the actor who plays Master Chief in the show has hinted at a possible announcement of the release date and a proper trailer reveal at the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration. Additionally, Dwayne Johnson will also make an appearance during the event, as he was present in the original launch event conducted 20 years ago.

Xbox 20th Anniversary Event Notes