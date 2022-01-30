Xbox Announces Four New Free Games With Gold For Feb 2022: Check Titles & Availability

Just like PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold membership also offers free games on a monthly basis. Players can check these games by going to their Gold members' section. Xbox releases these games in the first and second half of a month. The free games released by Xbox keep up the excitement among players. With that being said, Xbox has released the list of free games that will come out in February 2022.

As mentioned on the official news column on Xbox's website, players will be able to "join in an epic adventure in Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse and speed run to a tight soundtrack in Aerial_Knight's Never Yield. And for our classic lineup via Backward Compatibility, use your wits and the water to fight your enemies in Hydrophobia, and test your strategic skills in Band of Bugs." Keep reading to know more about the games that will be available in the coming month.

Xbox Games with Gold for February 2022

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse: developed and published by Revolution Software in 2013, the game was released in December 2013. It is currently available to play on all the leading consoles. As a part of the Xbox Gold membership, the game will be available from February 1 to 28.

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield: design and developed by Aerial_Knight, published by Headup Games in 2021, the game will be available to access between February 16 to Mach 15, 2022.

Hydrophobia: developed by Dark Energy Digital and published in association with Xbox Game Studio, the game was released in 2019. The game will be available from February 1 to 15.

Band of Bugs: the game was initially released in 2007. Developed by NinjaBee and Wahoo Studios, the game was published by NinjaBee in association with Xbox Game Studios.

These games will be accessible by Xbox Live Gold members for a limited time as a part of the Games with the Gold benefit of the paid membership. In addition, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also receive these games at the given time. Microsoft has recently announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which when done, will make Microsoft the third largest gaming company in the world. Stay tuned for more updates related to Xbox games and other gaming news.