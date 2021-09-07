Xbox Aqua Shift Special Edition India Price Set At Rs. 6,390; Check Pre-order Details

Microsoft has been working on releasing new accessories for their next-generation consoles, Xbox series X/S for a long time now. They recently revealed the price of the Xbox Wireless Controller Aqua Shift Special Edition for Indian markets. The gamers have picked this up, and they are trying to get their hands on this new Xbox Wireless Controller Aqua Shift Special Edition. Here is all the information available on the internet about this new Xbox Wireless Controller Aqua Shift Special Edition release for the Indian games. Read more.

Aqua Shift, Xbox's latest wireless controller, is here: https://t.co/2erDp8tc7s pic.twitter.com/K4Dnd5JDNf — Xbox (@Xbox) August 31, 2021

Microsoft recently revealed that their Xbox Wireless Controller Aqua Shift Special Edition price in India would be around Rs. 6,390. The price of the controller does not seem too high than the standard edition, making it a more viable option for hardcore gamers. Aqua Shift Special Edition Pre-Order is supposed to go live on Amazon and Flipkart. Microsoft has not given out the products to these online shopping platforms; thus, the listing can not be seen on their official website. But Microsoft claims that the controller will soon be available to buy after releasing an official listing about their Aqua Shift controller in India. The controller was already released for the US in early August. The main difference between these special edition controllers and the standard one is additional rubberized side grips along with textured grips on the triggers and bumpers.

Currently, the gaming community is acing a shortage of next-generation consoles due to the global chip shortage and production issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But Microsoft has been working on fulfilling the demand of their customers and are soon going to release new Xbox stocks around the globe. Apart from this, here is a set of rumoured Xbox restock dates listed by Tech times. Read more

