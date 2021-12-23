Xbox Free Games For January 2022 leaked ahead of official announcement, read names here

Like PlayStation Plus free games, Xbox Live Gold also offers free games to its subscribers on a monthly basis. This time around, the list of games has been leaked before the official announcement. There are a total of four games that will be offered at Xbox free games in the month of January 2022. The names have been leaked by a website that has a successful track record at leaking the names of PS Plus and Xbox free games, called Dealabs

Xbox Free Games For January 22

The first free Xbox Game for January 2022 is Aground. It was initially launched on August 8, 2018. The lead designer of the game is David Maletz. It is available on all platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox. The developers of the game include Fancy Fish games, SnoBox Studio and the publishers include Fancy Fish games and Wthitethorn Digital. The second game is called NeuroVoider. It is a twin-stick shooter RPG that was initially launched on March 31, 2016. The game is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

The third free game for Xbox Live Gold subscribers is developed by Treasure and published by ESP and Microsoft Studios. The name of the game is Radiant Silvergun and it has been directed by Hiroshi luchi. The game was initially launched for Xbox 360 back on September 14, 2011. It is a scrolling shoot them up the type of game, featuring a wide arsenal of arenas. The fourth game is also a shoot them up type of game which is called Space Invaders Infinity Gene. While the game was developed by Taito, it was published by Square Enix for Xbox 360. The game also has a cameo of the classic Space Invaders.

The first game, Aground will be available as an Xbox free game will be available from January 16 to February 15, 2022. The second game called NeuroVoider will be available from January 1 to January 31, 2022. The third game will be available from January 1 to January 15, 2022, and the last game will be available for Xbox Live Gold members from January 16 to January 31, 2022.