Xbox Game Pass In August 2021 Adds Exciting New Games Like Hades, Art Of Rally And More

Xbox has their own subscription service that provides the players with great offers, deals and free games. The Xbox Game Pass in August 2021 has new games coming to the playlist, and there are also a few games that will be leaving the list of free games this month. The popular games that have been added to the new Game Pass playlist include big names such as; Hades, Art of Rally, Curse of the Dead Gods, More.

Xbox Game Pass in August 2021

There is a set of new and popular games that are coming to the game pass playlist in the month of August. Along with that, Microsoft has also revealed the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks that will be applicable for Apex Legends and Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, and Rogue Company. the Lost in Random weapon Charm for Apex Legends can be availed by members of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be receiving the August Member Monthly Bonus and Rogue Company will receive a Season Three Perk Pack. New games might be added to the game pass later in August. Check out all the games that were added in the month of August for the Xbox Game Pass below:

Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 5

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 5

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 5

Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 5

Skate (Console) EA Play – August 5

Skate 3 (Cloud) EA Play – August 5

Starmancer Game Preview (PC) – August 5

Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 12

Hades (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 13

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) – August 17

Xbox Gamepass Games leaving in August

There is also a list of games that will be leaving the game pass playlist in the month of August. Whenever new games are added, some games are offloaded to make more space for the free games' playlist. Check out the list of Xbox Gamepass Games leaving in August below:

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console) – August 8

Ape Out (PC) – August 15

Crossing Souls (PC) – August 15

Darksiders Genesis (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 15

Don’t Starve (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 15

Final Fantasy VII (Console, PC) – August 15

Train Sim World 2020 (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 15

IMAGE CREDITS: UNSPLASH