Xbox Game Pass July Released: UFC 4, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Tropico 6 And More Games

Xbox Game Pass is a great subscription service that has been started by Microsoft. This service provides its players with access to multiplayer gaming over the internet as well as some new games every month. The Xbox Game Pass July has now made some iconic games like Dragon Quest Builders 2, Tropico 6, EA Sports UFC 4, Bloodroots and The Medium for their players this month. The Xbox Game Pass price in India has been set for Rs 489 per month. The players can get access to a library of over 250 games. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into the games that have been released with Xbox Game Pass July.

