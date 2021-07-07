Xbox Game Pass July Released: UFC 4, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Tropico 6 And More Games

Xbox Game Pass is a great subscription service that has been started by Microsoft. This service provides its players with access to multiplayer gaming over the internet as well as some new games every month. The Xbox Game Pass July has now made some iconic games like Dragon Quest Builders 2, Tropico 6, EA Sports UFC 4, Bloodroots and The Medium for their players this month. The Xbox Game Pass price in India has been set for Rs 489 per month. The players can get access to a library of over 250 games. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into the games that have been released with Xbox Game Pass July.
Xbox Game Pass July
- Dragon Quest Builders 2: This is one of the most popular games that has been released by Square Enix. By August 2019, makers had managed to sell over a million copies of the game. It also received good reviews from the players as well as the critics. The game is based on a typical-turn based style of gaming and is a continuation of the game, Dragon Quest 2.
- Tropico 6: As the name suggests, this game is the 6th instalment to the Tropico gaming series. The game allows the players to construct and manage the Caribbean island nation of Tropico. The game received applaudable reviews from critics and was also nominated as the Best Strategy game at The Game Awards 2019.
- UFC 4: The Xbox users can start downloading this EA release on July 8. Seeing this game being released with Xbox Game Pass July is surprising This is because it is the latest UFC game that has been released by EA. Getting this game for the players was certainly a great idea to bring in more responses from the players.
- Bloodroots: This game was released in 2020 and it follows the story of Mr Wolf. This character is currently on a hunt for his killer for enacting revenge on him. The game has been developed and released by Montreal based company called Paper Cult.
- The Medium: This is one of the latest games that have been made free by the makers this month. It is a psychological horror game that follows the story of a spirit medium called Marianne. The game is currently out for Windows and Xbox Series X/S and is in progress to expand to Sony’s PS5 by September 2021.