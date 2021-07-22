Xbox Game Pass Players Get Access To The Ascent, Microsoft Flight Simulator And New Titles

Xbox makers have managed to release a total of 12 new games for their players. Apart from these new releases, the makers had already managed to enlarge their cloud gaming list in July. But the Xbox Game Pass August 2021 set of games might also bring in a whole new bunch of games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Ascent and more.

Xbox Game Pass August 2021

Well, it is certainly shocking to see Xbox Game Pass makers release some of the latest games like The Ascent. This is one of their marketing techniques to compete against other subscriptions like PS Plus and Epic Games store. Keep in mind that specific games get released for specific platforms. Only a few selected titles get multiple platform releases. All the players need to do is buy the Xbox Game Pass on Xbox for Rs 489 per month or get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that will cost about Rs 699 per month. Spending such a small amount for more than 10 new games every month is certainly a great deal that has been brought in by Microsoft. These games will be available till august so add them to your cloud list right now. Apart from this, here are all the games that have been released for Rs 699 per month.Rs 699 per month. Xbox Game Pass users.

Xbox Game Pass cloud games list



July 15

Bloodroots: Released for Cloud, console, and PC

Farming Simulator 19: Released for Cloud, console, and PC

The Medium: Released for Cloud

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game: Released for Console

July 20

Battlefield V: Released for Cloud

Cris Tales: Released for Cloud, console, and PC

July 22

Atomicrops: Released for Cloud, console, and PC

Last Stop: Released for Cloud, console, and PC

Raji: An Ancient Epic: Cloud, console, and PC

July 26

Blinx: The Time Sweeper: Released for Cloud and console

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge: Released for Cloud and console

July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Released for Xbox Series S/X

July 29