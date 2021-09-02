Last Updated:

Xbox Game Pass September Playlist Updated: Launching Breathedge, FF13 And More Titles

Xbox Game Pass September playlist has been updated by Microsoft and the gamers are curious about it. Here is a list of all the games releasing this month.

Xbox

Microsoft has managed to introduce their Xbox Game Pass subscription after seeing the success of the PlayStation Plus service. But because of adding and removing games more frequently than Sony, they have been getting a lot of attention from the gamers. They announced a new set of games to be released for the Xbox Game Pass September playlist. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to learn more about these games. Here is a list of all the games releasing at the start of September. 

 

Xbox Game Pass September playlist

  • Craftopia for Cloud, Console, and PC is being added on September 2.
  • Final Fantasy 13 for Console and PC is being added on September 2
  • Signs of the Sojourner for Cloud, Console, and PC is being added on September 2
  • Surgeon Simulator 2 for Cloud, Console, and PC is being added on September 2
  • Crown Trick for Console and PC is being added on September 7
  • Breathedge for Cloud, Console, and PC is being added on September 9
  • Nuclear Throne for Console and PC is being added on September 9
  • The Artful Escape for Console and PC is being added on September 9

Xbox Game Pass games leaving in September 

  • Red Dead Online for Cloud and Console is leaving the service on September 13
  • Company of Heroes 2 for PC is leaving the service on September 15
  • Disgaea 4 for PC is leaving the service on September 15.
  • Forza Motorsport 7 for Cloud, Console, and PC is leaving the service on September 15
  • Hotshot Racing for Cloud and Console is leaving the service on September 15
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics for Cloud, Console, and PC is leaving the service on September 15
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales for Cloud and Console is leaving the service on September 15

Top  Xbox Games to look out for

  • Final Fantasy 13 is one of the most popular fantasy role-playing video game franchises that has been developed and published by Square Enix. The game was initially released for PS3 and has been upgraded for newer consoles because of its popularity. 
  • Breathedge is one of the most popular outer space survival adventure games. It follows the story of a simple guy called the Man who is carrying his grandpa's ashes to a galactic funeral. While his journey to the funeral, the traveller finds himself in the middle of a universal conspiracy. The game received a positive response from the community when it was released in September 2018.
