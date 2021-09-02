Xbox Game Pass September Playlist Updated: Launching Breathedge, FF13 And More Titles

Microsoft has managed to introduce their Xbox Game Pass subscription after seeing the success of the PlayStation Plus service. But because of adding and removing games more frequently than Sony, they have been getting a lot of attention from the gamers. They announced a new set of games to be released for the Xbox Game Pass September playlist. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to learn more about these games. Here is a list of all the games releasing at the start of September.

Xbox Game Pass September playlist

Craftopia for Cloud, Console, and PC is being added on September 2.

Final Fantasy 13 for Console and PC is being added on September 2

Signs of the Sojourner for Cloud, Console, and PC is being added on September 2

Surgeon Simulator 2 for Cloud, Console, and PC is being added on September 2

Crown Trick for Console and PC is being added on September 7

Breathedge for Cloud, Console, and PC is being added on September 9

Nuclear Throne for Console and PC is being added on September 9

The Artful Escape for Console and PC is being added on September 9

Xbox Game Pass games leaving in September

Red Dead Online for Cloud and Console is leaving the service on September 13

Company of Heroes 2 for PC is leaving the service on September 15

Disgaea 4 for PC is leaving the service on September 15.

Forza Motorsport 7 for Cloud, Console, and PC is leaving the service on September 15

Hotshot Racing for Cloud and Console is leaving the service on September 15

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics for Cloud, Console, and PC is leaving the service on September 15

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales for Cloud and Console is leaving the service on September 15

Top Xbox Games to look out for