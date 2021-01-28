Xbox Games With Gold February 2021: Here Are Games Coming With Xbox Gold In February

Microsoft came under a bit of fire from the gaming community after the Xbox Live price increase. They had to quickly backpedal and reverse the price changes after the public outcry. Xbox Gold is Microsoft's online subscription service for Xbox users that allows them to play online multiplayer games. If you want to play an online game that needs an internet connection like Fortnite or Among Us, you are going have to subscribe to the Xbox Gold.

Every month, Microsoft gives out a few free games to play for its Gold and Game Pass subscribers. These games are only available for a limited time, maybe for a few weeks or the whole month, but once you have claimed the games you can keep them in your library, so keep on the lookout for any titles you really want. You don't want to miss out. To know more about Xbox Gold and Xbox Live Read Microsoft's official blog post. Let's take a look at all the Xbox Games with Gold February 2021:

Xbox Games with Gold

Gears 5

Gears 5 is one of the most popular Microsoft games now being made available for free on the Xbox gold service for the month of February. Play the amazing campaign mode and join the multiplayer with your friends with your Gold subscription. This game has been completely customised to play on the latest Xbox series X and S.

Resident Evil

This is the original zombie game that spawned hundreds of zombie knockoffs over its incredible success. It became so popular in fact, it created a whole series of very popular films. It's a horror survival game where you have to careful with your resources and stay vigilant as zombies hunt you in the dark of night. A remastered version, of course.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

This is a 2D game developed by Long Hat House. It's a single-player adventure game. The game has a great art style that has won many game awards with high ratings from all major reviewers. The game has a great story and you'll be engrossed in it in no time.

Indiana Jones and The Emperor's Tomb

This is also another very popular game title from a few years ago. Play as the cultural icon Indiana Jones and go on wild adventures to reclaim lost treasures. You get to fight Nazis and Asian crime bosses on your quest for discovery.

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 2 one of the most widely sold games of the 2000s', is being brought back in all its glory for the Xbox Gold. Lost Planet is a third-person shooter with intense gameplay. It also has an epic storyline that will keep you engrossed for hours.

