Xbox Games With Gold For The Month Of April Announced; See List

Xbox is one of the most popular gaming consoles in the world along with the PlayStation 5. Xbox recently launched their next-generation consoles called the Xbox series S and the Xbox Series X. Xbox also has a subscription service called the Xbox Gold. Xbox Gold is Microsoft's online subscription service for Xbox users that allows them to play online multiplayer games. If you want to play an online game that needs an internet connection like Fortnite or Among Us, you are going to have to subscribe to the Xbox Gold.

Xbox Free Games with Gold April 2021

Every month, Microsoft gives out a few free games to play for its Gold and Game Pass subscribers. These games are only available for a limited time, maybe for a few weeks or the whole month, but once you have claimed the games you can keep them in your library, so keep on the lookout for any titles you really want. To know more about Xbox Gold and Xbox Live read Microsoft's official blog post. Let's take a look at all the Xbox Games with Gold April 2021:

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard is a historical fantasy game based on mythology. You join a group of ruthless Vikings and take up the fight against the monsters of Ragnorak and Jotan. As you progress through the game you can build weapons and upgrades such as two-handed hammers, axes, and bows. Play as a fearless Viking and destroy the creatures of Fimbulwinter which threaten all life on the planet.



Truck Racing Championship

Truck Racing Championship is an AAA-rated title with a lot of great reviews. As the name implies, you get to race awesome giant trucks against opponents of varying difficulty. You sit at the helm of giant 5 tonne, 1000 horsepower trucks and race your way to victory. The game has a total of 45 different trucks you can choose from and 14 worldwide racing championships. The game has been built keeping the physics of these vehicles in mind, and you feel like you're racing an actual truck.

Dark Void

Dark Vodi is an Xbox 360 original game that received a lot of praise at the time of its release. Dive into the past with this amazing game where you enter 'The Void'. The Void is an evil parallel world full of enemy aliens and mysteries. Dark Void has amazing gameplay with a huge set of weapons and different playstyles such a ground fights and jetpack powered fights in mid-air. Even though the game is old the gameplay remains stunning to this day.

Hard Corps: Uprising

Hard Corps: Uprising a retro-looking game made in the style of anime. This is one of the most stylish and artistic games of recent times. There are many game modes in this game, such as the story mode, the Arcade mode and the Rising mode. All gaming enthusiasts should play the game once for its uniqueness.

Image Source: Still From Xbox Gold Trailer