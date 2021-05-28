Xbox Games With Gold: Here Are All The Games That Have Been Announced For June 2021

Xbox players are eligible for getting a total of 4 new games through their Xbox games Live Pass and Gold membership. These free Xbox games get renewed every month. So the players have recently been asking about Xbox games with gold June 2021. Luckily, the makers have already announced their free Xbox games with gold for this June. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into the free Xbox games June 2021.

Xbox games with Gold June 2021

Just like the PS Plus membership, Xbox Gold also manages to give its players a set of new games every month to play. These games include a number of different genres and thus happen to be great additions to the players' collections. These games can be downloaded by the players for free every month but only within a specific time period. This month, the makers have released The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us for free. Each game will be made available from a specific time period in June. to help the players, here are some details about these Xbox games with gold June 2021.

The King’s Bird ($19.99 ERP): The players can download this game from June 1 only till June 30. It means that the game is available for an entire month. The King's Bird is a popular precision-platformer game that was released in 2018. The game will take around 6 GB of available space in your console to be installed. It has also received a lot of positive reviews from the players as well as the critics.

Shadows: Awakening ($29.99 ERP): The players can download this game from June 16 to July 15. The game is going to last till July thus there is no hurry to get your hands on this one. This game is basically an isometric single-player RPG and it was released in 2018. The players can enjoy the game’s challenging gameplay, a gripping storyline and enchanting graphics.

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum ($9.99 ERP): The players can download this game from June 1 to June 15. This game is going to be live for a limited amount of time thus it is going to be important to download it before it becomes paid. It was released in 2005 and it happens to be a classic 2-on-2 tag-team fighting game. The game also brings in some characters from the several SNK and ADK titles.

Injustice: Gods Among Us ($19.99 ERP): The players can download this game from June 16 to June 30. This is one of the most popular games that has been released by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The game brings in a number of different characters to find from DC Comics and it was released in the year 2013.

IMAGE: XBOX GAME PASS TWITTER