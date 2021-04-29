Xbox Games With Gold May 2021: Xbox Free Games And Classic Lineup Have Been Announced

Xbox Games with Gold is a subscription service just like PlayStation Plus. This subscription has many bonuses that help create a better gaming experience for the players. One of the things that stand out in this service is the free games that players receive every month. Through Xbox Games with Gold players can amass a huge number of games over the year, and a significant number of them are flagships. Many people want to learn more about Xbox Games with Gold May 2021.

Xbox Games with Gold May 2021

The Xbox Free games for May 2021 have arrived and the players are excited about it. For the Xbox One and Series X and S the first game that is coming is Armello and the second one will be Dungeons 3. Armello will be delivered on the 1st of May and Dungeons 3 will be delivered on the 16th of May.

The Xbox Free Games classic lineup includes Lego Batman and Tropico 4. Lego Batman will be delivered on the 1st of May and Tropico 4 will be delivered on the 16th of May. The Xbox Live Games with Gold players will have access to these games for a limited time and the Xbox Game Pass players will have access to all the Gold Plus Features and 100+ high-quality games. Check out the description for all 4 games below:

Armello

A grim fairytale board game comes to life, this swashbuckling adventure brings together the deep tactics of card games and the rich strategy of tabletop games, all combined into a character-building RPG. As the hero, you’ll wage epic battles, explore the vast kingdom, cast spells, and vanquish monsters, all with the ultimate goal of becoming the next King or Queen of Armello. READ | Xbox Wireless Headset India release date, price, features & more; know details

Dungeons 3

Help the Dungeon Lord succeed in conquest in this dungeon building, real-time strategy game. Head the frontlines under the guidance of his chief lieutenant, the dark elf Thalya, and command the most terrifying army the world has ever seen. Choose among orcs, succubae, zombies, and more, and use every trick in the book to take down the do-gooders of the overworld once and for all! READ | Xbox Series X Restock: Know when can you get the next generation consoles

Lego Batman

He is vengeance… He is the night… He is Lego Batman. Build, drive, swing, and fight your way through Gotham as the caped crusader and his sidekick, Robin. And, in a gameplay twist, play as the villains in story mode and help in their nefarious plans to take over the city. READ | Is MLB The Show on Xbox game pass? Here's more about the 16th addition to the franchise

Tropico 4

As El Presidente, the ruler of your small island nation, it is your job to gain the support of the people, negotiate with foreign superpowers, and even deal with any natural disasters which threaten your country. Test your political mettle and remember that everyone has an agenda, so while it’s good to keep your friends close, it’s better to keep your enemies closer. READ | Microsoft removes the Xbox Live subscription required for Free-to-play Xbox Games

Promo Image Source: TheJamOfSteel Twitter