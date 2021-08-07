Xbox Releases Their Latest Restock Of Series X And S Consoles On Amazon India

Microsoft has constantly been working on getting back the Xbox Series X and S restock for the Indian markets. Recent reports from IGN confirm that these next-generation consoles have been restocked but are available in limited quantities. A new batch of Xbox Series X and S restock has now been released on Amazon India’s website and the players can directly log on to their website to buy these consoles. There is also a possibility that the offline retailers could also have some stock for these new consoles. There will be a huge demand for these new Xbox Series X and S consoles because Microsoft has been facing a short supply in the country for over three months.

Xbox Series X and S restock live on Amazon

Xbox Series X and S price in India has been fixed at Rs. 49,990 and Rs 34,990 respectively. Usually, the offline retailers in the city have bots set up for buying these consoles as soon as they go live on the websites. But some players are lucky enough to get through the payment page on Amazon. This has been a common thing for gamers for a long time now. The tech giants like Sony and Microsoft usually take about a year to fulfill the demands of their customers. This time the console manufacturers faced several production issues caused due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the recent news from IGN India confirms that the stocks should be ample this time around so hopefully, they won't sell out as fast as past restocks. Here is also a list of offline retailers in India that might have some Xbox next-generation consoles.

Vijay Sales

Mcube Games

Zupitex

PrepaidGamerCard

Game Shopee

Venus Games and Electronics

Amazon

Flipkart

More about Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has also released its Xbox Games Pass subscription. This is a new game subscription that grants the players free games every month. The makers keep on refreshing their game playlist throughout the month. This time, they have introduced a popular flight simulator game called Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 for its subscribers. This is a great step taken by Microsoft to compete with PlayStation PS Plus subscription. Here is also a list of new games released for August.