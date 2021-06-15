Xbox Series S Restock: New Xbox Series S And X Console Restocks To Arrive Mid-June

Restocks of the Xbox Series X are still incredibly rare, and as of June 8, the Microsoft Store has limited restocks of both the Series X and Series S consoles. There is no Xbox Series X replenishment available as of 6:30 p.m. ET on June 14. On June 16, GameStop will restock Xbox Series X consoles. The resupply will take place at GameStop locations around the country. Continue reading the article to know about the Xbox Series S restock.

What's that?



You say you heard GameStop stores would have Nintendo Switch consoles available in-store on 6/15, and Xbox Series X|S consoles available in-store on 6/16? Hmm... pic.twitter.com/f0KftNWaLh — GameStop (@GameStop) June 13, 2021

The Xbox Series X will be restocked in GameStop shops across the country on Wednesday, June 16. Over the weekend, the shop confirmed the event on the GameStop Twitter account. The Series X and Series S will both be available. This is also going to be the first in-store only Xbox Series X drop as all the previous purchases were made online.

Gamestop Xbox Series S $299

The less expensive next-gen Xbox Series S can only output 1440p but still offers rapid loading, ray tracing, and great frame rates. It has a GPU that can output up to 4 teraflops, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage, but no optical drive. The system is presently out of stock at GameStop, but it will be back in stock on June 16. Below mentioned is a list of stores with the latest restocks of the series S and X.

Best Buy Xbox Series S | Xbox Series X - last restock took place on June 3

Walmart Xbox Series S | Xbox Series X - last restock took place on May 20

Amazon Xbox Series S | Xbox Series X - last restock took place on April 21

Microsoft Xbox Series S | Xbox Series X - last restock took place on June 8

GameStop Xbox Series S | Xbox Series X - last restock took place on May 26

Xbox is offering Xbox Gold, like PS Plus, that manages to provide their users with a new list of titles to play every month. These games cover a wide range of genres and are consequently excellent additions to any player's library. Every month, players can download these games for free, but only for a limited amount of time. Also, restocks happen from time to time so all you need to do is keep an eye on all the leading stores at all times.

IMAGE: Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash