Xbox Series X And S Restock Update: Leaks Hint At New September Restock Arriving Soon

Microsoft has been facing issues to keep up with the demand of their Xbox Series X/S gaming consols. The console’s supply has been affected by the production issues faced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But recent news from a known leaker, Indian Console Gamers has confirmed that Microsoft wil be releasing a new set of consoles in September. The leaker claims that the listing has been picked up from Amazon’s website and the developers might soon release a new Xbox Series X restock in India. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to know about this Amazon India listing. Here is all the information available on the internet about the new Xbox Series X restock in India. Read more.

Leaks suggest the release of a new Xbox Series X restock in India

Product page for both Xbox Series X and S are back online in Amazon



XBOX X: https://t.co/qzRAmNFoEZ



XBOX S: https://t.co/ykgbpTkYEV #ad — Indian Console Gamers (@ps5_india) August 31, 2021

According to the listing on the Amazon India website, the series S console is currently available to buy from a retailer named, Next Generation Games. Thus it is expected that the makers could release a new Xbox Series X restock in India via this website. It is certainly not shocking to hear about this restock as Xbox Series S and X sales have been doing extremely well for the last couple of months. Because of high availability, Xbox Series S managed to get the tag of the best-selling console in India in March and April. Microsoft releases a new batch of consoles to various stores and third-party resellers around the country. Here is a list of all the pieces that can be checked out for the availability of Xbox series X/S consoles. Read more

Vijay Sales

Mcube Games

Zupitex

PrepaidGamerCard

Game Shopee

Venus Games and Electronics

Amazon

Flipkart

More about Xbox

Apart from this, Xbox is also getting a lot of attention for their announcements made during Gamescom 2021. The event hel various showcases that introduced a new generation of games including Elden Ring, Midnight Suns, Halo Infinite and many more. The developers also confirmed the release of a cloud gaming service that will have a wide range of games available to play instantly. This Xbox Cloud gaming service will be available to use for all the Xbox Game Pass subscribers. No other information has been released about Microsoft’s Xbox in recent times.