Xbox Series X Restock: Here's When You Can Get Your Hands On The Next Generation Console

Xbox series X has been released and the players are certainly loving it. But the players have been waiting for the new Xbox series X restock for a long time now. Before this, Microsoft had sent out a bunch of consoles to stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon for the Black Friday sale. Those consoles got sold out in no time and thus the next PS5 restock might just blow up these stores with gamers again. Read more to know about Xbox series X restock.

Xbox series X Restock

The makers of the Xbox series X have been on the top of their game to release new consoles. But because of the height demand, they have not been able to supply the players with the required amount of consoles. Thus the players have been asking questions like when will Xbox series x restock. Microsoft recently added let out a new Xbox Series X restock but it too got sold out in no time. Retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon, Flipkart have not confirmed when the next batch of games will be launched. Thus the best option for the players is to wait for any official announcements lately. Read more to know about Xbox series X.

Xbox Series X games

Assassins Creed Valhalla: Smart Delivery

Borderlands 3: Smart Delivery

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale: Smart Delivery

Dead by Daylight: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5: Smart Delivery

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer: Smart Delivery

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears 5: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears Tactics: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Grounded: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

King Oddball

Maneater: Smart Delivery

Manifold Garden: Smart Delivery

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Planet Coaster: Smart Delivery

Sea of Thieves: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Tetris Effect: Connected: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

The Touryst: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

War Thunder: Smart Delivery

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion: Smart Delivery

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship: Smart Delivery

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: Smart Delivery

Yes, Your Grace: Smart Delivery

A number of players also want to know about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. But the makers have still not given out any specific details about the same. The players might just need to wait for a bit before having an idea about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. Halo Infinite’s release has now been pushed thus the players might not see a new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X launch bundles. There is a lot of speculation that Xbox has already signed a deal with Watch Dogs to promote their new open-world game with the new console.

