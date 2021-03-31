Xbox Series X Restock: Know When Can You Buy The Next Generation Consoles

Xbox series X has been released and the players are certainly loving it. But the players have been waiting for the new Xbox series X restock for a long time now. Before this, Microsoft had sent out a bunch of consoles to stores like Flipkart, Vijay Sales and Amazon for the players. Those consoles got sold out in no time and thus the next Xbox restock might just blow up these stores with gamers again. Read more to know about Xbox series X restock.

Xbox Series X Restock

The makers of the Xbox series X have been on the top of their game to release new generation consoles for their players. But because of the height demand, they have not been able to supply the players with the required amount of consoles. Thus the players have been asking questions like when will Xbox series X restock India. Microsoft recently added let out a new Xbox Series X restock but it too got sold out in no time. Retailers like Amazon, Flipkart and other Indian game sellers have not confirmed when the next batch of games will be launched. Thus the best option for the players is to wait for any official announcements lately. But it is rumoured that a new batch is going to be released in the month of April.

A number of players also want to know about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. But the makers have still not given out any specific details about the same. The players might just need to wait for a bit before having an idea about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. Halo Infinite’s release has now been pushed thus the players might not see a new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X launch bundles. There is a lot of speculation that Xbox has already signed a deal with Watch Dogs to promote their new open-world game with the new console. They have already started promoting Watch Dogs Legion in their own way. Thus seeing a Watch Dogs: Legion Xbox Series X launch bundle is not surprising.

