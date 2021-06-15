Xbox Series X Restock Update US Mid-June: Best Buy, Walmart, And Gamestop Restock Update

Quick links:
IMAGE: GAMEINFORMER TWITTER
Who doesn’t want a brand new next-gen console in the comfort of their own during these trying times? The fans of the Microsoft contender, Xbox Series X will be trying to pick up the latest console as soon as possible. This hasn’t been a possibility for many as due to high demand and low production rate, the console is out of stock at the moment. Players have been waiting for the Xbox Series X Restock update.
Players have been wanting to buy Xbox Series X consoles by Microsoft at the earliest, yet that hasn't been an opportunity for most. The issue for the players isn't only the low production rate; hawkers and bots have entered the scene as well. These hawkers are storing on the Xbox Series X consoles and offering them for a significant benefit to different purchasers. This is a significant issue that is being looked at by both console producers.
The Xbox Series S is in stock for most retailers, but the players want to get their hands on the higher end console and buy Xbox Series X. Players should look out for Walmart Xbox Series X restock or Best Buy Xbox Series X restock or any other retail store’s restock update for the console. Here are all the retailers that are working on the Xbox Series X restock at the moment: