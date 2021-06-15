Xbox Series X Restock Update US Mid-June: Best Buy, Walmart, And Gamestop Restock Update

Who doesn’t want a brand new next-gen console in the comfort of their own during these trying times? The fans of the Microsoft contender, Xbox Series X will be trying to pick up the latest console as soon as possible. This hasn’t been a possibility for many as due to high demand and low production rate, the console is out of stock at the moment. Players have been waiting for the Xbox Series X Restock update.

Xbox Series X Restock Update

Players have been wanting to buy Xbox Series X consoles by Microsoft at the earliest, yet that hasn't been an opportunity for most. The issue for the players isn't only the low production rate; hawkers and bots have entered the scene as well. These hawkers are storing on the Xbox Series X consoles and offering them for a significant benefit to different purchasers. This is a significant issue that is being looked at by both console producers.

The Xbox Series S is in stock for most retailers, but the players want to get their hands on the higher end console and buy Xbox Series X. Players should look out for Walmart Xbox Series X restock or Best Buy Xbox Series X restock or any other retail store’s restock update for the console. Here are all the retailers that are working on the Xbox Series X restock at the moment:

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock: Walmart hasn’t been having it easy. For the longest time, their website has told the buyers that the console is out of stock and on backorder. They have mentioned that they will be restocking the store with Xbox Series X soon and the players should keep an eye out for that.

Amazon: Amazon has the Xbox Series X and S in stock and the players should be quick in their actions if they want to pick one up soon.

Microsoft: Players can purchase the consoles from the Microsoft website directly. They should be fast about it as the Xbox Series X and S will be out of stock before they even know it.

Best Buy Xbox Series X Restock: Best Buy is the best bet for the player to get their hands on the brand new Xbox Series X. The retailer restocks its shelves every Thursday and Friday. Players should be quick though because as soon as Best Buy has Xbox Series X in stock, it is sold in a matter of 20 minutes.

Gamestop Xbox Series X Restock: The Xbox Series X has been in and out of stock a lot at Gamestop. The retailer is restocking its shelves quite frequently so the interested players should keep an eye out for it.

IMAGE: GAMEINFORMER TWITTER