Xbox Series X/S And One Edge Browser Updated: Check Out The New Features

Microsoft has been on the top of its game to improve the performance and services of its new Xbox consoles. Recent updates from Microsoft mentioned the developers have finished testing their Edge browser on Xbox consoles. Developers had already started working on this Edge browser update for the gaming consoles and have finally released it after six months of constant testing. The Edge browser is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The new Xbox update brings in new additions to the Xbox with features to stream Google Stadia games access Discord from the browser and many more additions.

New updates made to Xbox's Edge browser

The main change made to the Edge browser for Xbox is its interface. After the update, the entire layout of the browser seems very similar to the browser on PC or Mac. Features like the vertical tabs and collections make accessing the internet easier for the players. Just like a game’s cross-play features, the Edge browser will be able to sync all your PC or mobile data including the settings, favourites, tabs and web history. The update has also brought in support for an external keyboard and mouse to make accessing Word, Excel and Google Stadia games online easier than before. Other Steam PC games like Krunker or Quake JS are also accessible after this new Xbox update.

More about Xbox

Apart from this, Xbox is also working on improving its Xbox Game Pass playlist. They have promised to release new games like Halo Infinite and battlefield 2042 available to play for free after its release. Apart from this, they just released a new set of free games for their subscribers. Here is a list of all the new games releasing for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Sable: Sept. 23 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Aragami 2: (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

The Artful Escape: (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Lost Words Beyond the Page: Sept. 23 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Subnautica Below Zero: Sept. 23 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Tainted Grail Conquest: Sept. 23 (PC)

(Image: Unsplash)