Xbox Stream Box: Microsoft Working On Bringing Xbox Experience To Internet-connected TVs

Xbox has been dominating the gaming industry with the release of its Xbox Game Pass this year. Microsoft has constantly been working on expanding its reach to the users with the help of such new services. A set of rumours on Twitter claim that Xbox is currently working on releasing their Xbox Stream Box to use on TVs with internet connections. The recent news confirms that a new Microsoft xCloud will be available for users without an internet connection. This has now been picked up by the gamers and they are extremely curious to learn more about it. To help them, here is all the information about Xbox's upcoming Stream Box and xCloud facility.

Microsoft reportedly working on releasing their Xbox Stream Box



👀 The Xbox Stream box is coming! pic.twitter.com/t3NY0QnCcu — Post Up (@PostUp_bbb) July 31, 2021

A recent leak from Post Up confirms that Microsoft is working on releasing their Xbox Stream Box and Microsoft xCloud to bring their Xbox Game Pass for more screens. The Tweet has two images in the post that give the users a visual representation of what to expect from this upcoming device. This leak was also posted by 4chan or a similar imageboard site. There is some confusion about this upcoming device because the recent pictures suggest that Microsoft might come up with a streaming-focussed console. The pictures also show that the console’s design could be inspired by the next generation console, Xbox Series S. This is a bit believable because Xbox had already revealed that they have started working with TV manufacturers to bring the Xbox experience to internet-connected TVs. Keep an eye out for any official updates on the game’s official social media handles.

More about Xbox

Currently, Xbox has been getting a lot of attention for their Game Pass subscription. This allows the players to be eligible for online gaming and also get new game releases every month for free. A similar subscription from Sony is also available but Microsoft has dominated the market with the number of free games released every month. Apart from this, the makers are currently trying to fulfil the demand for their next-generation consoles. The makers have been facing extreme production issues because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But they are currently leading the console sale war against Sony because of having more in-stock consoles for their customers. Thus Xbox Series X has taken the best selling console title in recent months.No other information has been released about the console.