Xur Location Destiny 2 July 17: Where Is Xur This Week On The Map?

Destiny 2 players are well aware of the fact that they can get their hands on special exotic items every Friday from Xur. He is the weekly item merchant who pops up in different locations in the world of Destiny. Whereas in Destiny 2, Xur can appear all over the map on a weekly basis, making it tricky for players to find him. There are five staple locations in Destiny 2 where Xur can be found namely The Tower, EDZ, Titan, Nessus and IO. Xur is all set to spawn at a new location on July 17, 2020, and is expected to stay there for a few days. Check out Xur's location in Destiny 2 on July 17 below -

Destiny 2: Xur Location on July 17, 2020

This week around Xur will be hanging out at The Tower. Whenever Xur visits the tower, he can be found in the northwest corner of the Hangar which makes him easy to spot. Read below which special exotic items Xur will be selling this week -

Skyburner's Oath - Exotic Scout Rifle Lucky Raspberry - Exotic Hunter Chest Armor Peacekeepers - Exotic TitanLeg Armor Vesper of Radius - Exotic Warlock Chest Armor

Image courtesy - Destiny 2 Gameplay

Skyburner's Oath

The Skyburner's Oath is an exotic rifle which shoots large and explosive shots if the player is firing from the hips. If fired by aiming down, the rifle can travels fast with higher damage. This weapon s fully automated, does extra damage to Cabal and can penetrate Phalanx shields.

Lucky Raspberry

Lucky Raspberry is an exotic Hunter Chest armor which increases the chaining capabilities of Arc Bolt Grenade. It also has a feature of charging up every time it deals with damage. Players using the Lucky Raspberry armor have increased resilience to attacks.

Peacekeepers

Peacekeepers are a set of exotic Leg Armor which is only available to the Titan class players. One of the perks of this armor is that whenever players are wearing it. ready speed for all the Submachine Guns is doubled. Stowed Submachine Guns are reloaded in a second after they're stowed with Peacekeepers.

Vesper of Radius

Vesper of Radius is the final item brought by Xur this week around. It is an exotic Warlock Chest Armor which increases resilience of the players by one point. The exotic armor also allows players to have increased recovery rate.

