Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Date And Trailer Announced At E3 2021; Take A Look

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is arguably one of the most popular games of all time and the most popular game ever made by Nintendo. The original Legend of Zelda has a cult-like following reserved only for the most legendary games like The Witcher 3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released back in 2017. Ever since the success of Breath of the Wild, fans of the Zelda franchise have been waiting for news about the sequel. Now, Nintendo has recently released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, along with a tentative date for release at the E3 2021 gaming conference. Read on to know Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date.

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date

Fans have long been anticipating the release of the sequel to Zelda, one of the most popular games of all time. Nintendo made the highly awaited announcement about the Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 at the E3 2021 gaming conference. The trailer also teases the release date for Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 but does not get very specific. Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 trailer reveals that the game is set for release sometime in the year 2022, which is closer than most people were anticipating.

The new trailer and announcement about the release date have created a lot of hype around Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. The new teaser reveals a bit about the storyline for the upcoming sequel. From the scenes shown in the trailer, viewers can see a beautiful world destroyed by the returning villain Ganon's evil actions. Hyrule has been shattered and has turned into small islands in the sky. Link is back in the game and is up to his usual hijinks, travelling around the world and exploring. There is a little bit of Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay revealed in the trailer, which shows that Nintendo has expanded upon the aspect that made their first Zelda Breath of the Wild game successful.

The Breath of the Wild 2 game was officially announced back in 2019 at E3. Fans of the Zelda franchise have been waiting for years for a release date for the Zelda 2 game. Now that 2022 has been announced as the official release date, fans can rest knowing they will be able to get their hands on the new Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 in about a year. There are a ton of new things in the Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 trailer and you can take a look at it on the video embedded above. Stay tuned for more updates on Breath of the Wild 2 and gaming.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BREATHE OF THE WILD 2 TRAILER