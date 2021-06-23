Zombie Army 4 Dead War Includes Left 4 Dead Characters For Free In Season 3

Zombie Army 4 is a game where the players will have to battle it out with the Zombie forces of Adolf Hitler. These Zombies are pouring out from a Hellmouth and the players need extensive explosive power to clear out these Zombies. The horde of Zombies has taken all over Europe and it is up to the players to clear them out. Zombie Army 4 also provides regular content and seasonal updates to keep the players immersed in the game. Players want to learn more about Zombie Army 4 Dead War Left 4 Dead Update.

Zombie Army 4 Dead War Left 4 Dead Update

In the latest seasonal update of the game, 4 iconic characters from the Left 4 Dead cast have been added as playable characters. Bill, Francis, Louis, and Zoey have been added as playable characters in the latest Zombie Army 4 DLC. The Left 4 Dead Zombie Army 4 DLC is available to download for free on all platforms. In this Zombie Army 4 update, the developers have also added a new map and mission. The map can be purchased for $6.99. This isn’t the first time that Left 4 Dead characters were added to a Zombie Army game. All the characters from the Left 4 Dead franchise have been a part of the Zombie War Trilogy.

Zombie Army 4 Update 1.35

Zombie Army 4 latest update has brought new content to the game along with a bunch of bug fixes. Check out the exact changes in the update through the Zombie Army 4 1.35 patch notes given below:

Added free L4D Character Pack – Bill, Francis, Louis & Zoey

New Campaign mission Abaddon Asylum

M1940 SMG Bundle & Horde-loads of new skins, charms & headgear

Added fixes for stuttering and lag issues.

In response to Community feedback, the Toggle To Aim option has now been added to the Accessibility settings screen

Dead Zeppelin – Players will no longer spawn inside each other when loading into Chapter 4 within a Cooperative Lobby.

Rotten Coast – Steam only – Achievement: “People don’t change. We go round in circles” will now unlock.

Rotten Coast – Fix for players who were failing to earn the weapon upgrade kit on completing all four challenges in the map. This should now rectify the issues surrounding missing kits and the inability to master all weapons.

Death Canal – Drawbridge Siege – Boat will no longer be stuck in place after completing the siege during ‘Return to the Boat’ objective

Custom Character Voice – Barks/Grunt sounds added when selecting ‘Werner’ or ‘Marie’ voice on any character

Terminal Error – Various visual and gameplay improvements

IMAGE: ID_XBOX TWITTER