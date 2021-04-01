Zombie Army 4 Trophy Guide: Complete Guide For The Rebellion Developers Release

Zombie Army 4 has been released and the players seem to love it since then. But it seems that some of the players are asking a number of questions about the game. To help these players, we have managed to gather some valuable information about the same. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into our Zombie Army 4 guide. Read more

Zombie Army 4 trophy guide

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular action third person shooting game, Zombie Army 4. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like how many trophies can one earn by playing Zombie Army 4 and are searching for a Zombie Army 4 trophy guide. This is because the makers have managed to release the game for free as a part of PS Plus April 2021 games and the players seem to love it. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. This information could also help you by answering your questions including how many trophies can one earn by playing Zombie Army 4 and more information about Zombie Army 4 trophy guide. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Zombie Army 4.

There are a total of 61 trophies in the game that a player can earn by completing a specific set of missions. A total of 48 trophies can be obtained on the offline game mode including 38 bronze trophies, 8 silver trophies, 1 gold trophy and 1 platinum trophy. The rest of the trophies can be obtained by playing the online game mode. It is estimated that a player could spend around 40-60 hours trying to get all the trophies in the game. These trophies can be seen in the game itself. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the game right here. Read more to know other details about Zombie Army 4.

More about Zombie Army 4

Zombie Army 4 is a popular third-person shooter game that has been developed and published by Rebellion Developments. It happens to be the sequel to the 2015 compilation set of games, Zombie Army Trilogy. The game was initially released on February 4, 2020 for platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Later in the month of May 2020, the makers decided to release a Google stadia version of the game. The main story of the game is set in the year 1946. This is just a year after the German dictator was defeated by the Resistance. It managed to get a lot of mixed reviews from a number of different sites including Media Critic and IGN. The game was recently released on the popular platform, Steam on February 2021.

Promo Image Souce: Zombie Army website