Amazon Alexa: How To Get Amitabh Bachchan's Voice On Alexa; Step By Step Guide

Amazon Alexa has finally rolled out India's first celebrity voice feature on Alexa with none other than the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Now can you can easily speak to Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan at the comfort of your home. Yes! This is true. With this, now users can add the actor's voice on their Echo devices or Amazon app.

Amitabh Bachchan on Amazon Alexa

One of the most alluring features brought by Amazon Alexa in India will be the voice of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at only an introductory price of rupees 149 for a year.

With this, the feature will bring several contents directly from the actor himself including certain stories from his life, some of his father's poems, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and many more. Also, users can ask Amit Ji to set alarms, play music, get weather updates, and many more in his own style. Further, one can even ask about anything like "Amit Ji, what can you do?"

The collaboration between Amazon and actor Amitabh Bachchan was announced in 2020, however, the overall work was done remotely due to the pandemic situation.

Read on to know how to add Amitabh Bachchan's voice to Alexa.

A step-by-step guide to add Amitabh Bachchan's voice on Amazon Alexa

Give a command to Alexa and say "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan" Certain instructions will be given to you. Listen to the instructions and confirm your purchase. For Echo devices, say "Alexa, enable Amit Ji wake word" to enable the feature. For the Amazon shopping app, go to the app on your Android phone and visit the Alexa section. Enable the "Amit Ji" wake word. You can now ask Amit Ji for any music, poetry, jokes, tongue twisters, and so on.

Users can also talk in Hindi as well as in English.

Image: Unsplash/Instagram