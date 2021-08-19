Amazon Alexa: How To Get Amitabh Bachchan's Voice On Alexa; Step By Step Guide

Quick links:
Credits: Unsplash/Instagram
Amazon Alexa has finally rolled out India's first celebrity voice feature on Alexa with none other than the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Now can you can easily speak to Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan at the comfort of your home. Yes! This is true. With this, now users can add the actor's voice on their Echo devices or Amazon app.
One of the most alluring features brought by Amazon Alexa in India will be the voice of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at only an introductory price of rupees 149 for a year.
With this, the feature will bring several contents directly from the actor himself including certain stories from his life, some of his father's poems, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and many more. Also, users can ask Amit Ji to set alarms, play music, get weather updates, and many more in his own style. Further, one can even ask about anything like "Amit Ji, what can you do?"
The collaboration between Amazon and actor Amitabh Bachchan was announced in 2020, however, the overall work was done remotely due to the pandemic situation.
Read on to know how to add Amitabh Bachchan's voice to Alexa.
Users can also talk in Hindi as well as in English.
Image: Unsplash/Instagram