Crossbeats Launches Festive Giveaway: How To Participate To Win Sony PS4s?

Indian consumer electronics brand Crossbeats launched several new products, including a smartwatch (Ignite S3 Pro) that comes with an always-on display, built-in Mic and speaker, advanced health monitoring modes including heart rate and blood pressure tracking, including body temperature. Other new devices from the brand, manufacturing an elaborate lineup of smartwatches and audio products in the mid-premium segment, include EPIC, a wireless pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation up to 40dB, fast Type-C charging and touch-enabled controls.

As the Indian Festive Season continues, the company has launched a giveaway on their website, wherein the winner will get a Sony PlayStation 4. To claim the PS4, one has to buy from the new range of Crossbeats products from their official website and follow the company on their official social media handles. The winner will be announced on 19 November 2021, and will be reached out to via email or social media handles.

Crossbeats Festive Giveaway is currently live, register to win a PS4

Crossbeats Festive Giveaway is open for participation from 11 October to 4 November 2021, and only the new products purchased during this time period will be eligible for the giveaway. However, the company will consider entries till November 10, 2021, on their website.

Among other terms and conditions, purchases made through Cash-On-Delivery and fully refunded orders will not be eligible for the contest. Additionally, those interested need to have an open social media account as private accounts will not be verifiable by the company.

How to participate in Festive Giveaway by Crossbeats?

To participate in the Crossbeats India Festive Giveaway competition, one has to purchase one of the following products from the official website: Ignite S3 Pro Ignite S3 Epic Enigma

The second step is to follow Crossbeats on its official social media pages Instagram - @CROSSBEATSIND Facebook - @CROSSBEATSINDIA

Make a video of the new crossbeats product and upload it on social media, tagging Crossbeats' official accounts, tagging a minimum of five friends, using the hashtags given below #cbgiveaway #cbfestivevibes #cbdiwali2021

Head to Crossbeats India official website and enter the details of the purchase given on the following page to register for the Festive Giveaway competition crossbeats.com/pages/festive-giveaway

The winner will be selected through a lucky draw and announced on the Crossbeats official website on 19 November 2021

Details needed to be mentioned on the registration form