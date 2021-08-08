FaceTime On Android Devices: How To Enter Into A FaceTime Session From An Android Device?

FaceTime is a popular video calling service among Apple devices. It is an in-built application in iOS devices that supports audio and video calling services over the internet. Facetime is available on Apple iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices. Since the service works on both mobile internet and Wi-Fi, it is extensively used for video calling by Apple users. With the recent iOS 15 launch, Apple also announced major improvements for its video calling service, including Android users being able to join Facetime sessions. Keep reading to know more about the update and how to use Facetime on Android.

FaceTime on Android devices, how it works?

With the release of iOS 15, Apple is now allowing Android users to join FaceTime sessions. In order to do so, an Apple user needs to create an invitation link and send it to an Android user, who will then join the session using the link. It will be a useful feature as it will enable cross-platform communication without using any third-party application with potential privacy risks and other security concerns. To join a FaceTime session from an Android device, follow the steps given below.