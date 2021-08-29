Last Updated:

FIT INDIA Mobile App Launched: How To Download It From Google Play Store & Apple App Store

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched the Fit India Mobile App as a part of the Fit India Movement on National Sports Day.

Nikita Bishay
Fit India

As a part of the Fit India Movement, the Central Government on Saturday, 29 August launched the Fit India mobile application. The fitness app has been launched on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement. 

Fit India application launched

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched the Fit India mobile app at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. The mobile app is a personal trainer-cum-fitness guide that aims to create more awareness towards fitness, as per the government's statement. 

The launch was done on the occasion of National Sports Day which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. 

Many eminent personalities including Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandeep Pradhan, and many more were present. Tokyo Olympics hockey team captain Manpreet Singh also joined the event virtually. 

Speaking on the occasion Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Through this app, you will be able to monitor how many steps you walked, how much exercise you did. You can do your fitness test in this app and can compete with others too." He also said that the app is a major tribute to Major Dhyan Chand who is an inspiration to the country's sportspersons. 

He also took to Twitter and shared the download link for the app. See his tweet:

How to download the Fit India mobile app?

The Fit India mobile application is available for both Android and IOS platforms and has been developed to work even on basic smartphones. One can easily download the application for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store from today onwards. 

Follow the given steps to download the application:

  • Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for the Fit India app.
  • Download the app and start your fitness journey. 

Furthermore, the app will provide an easy way to maintain a fitness routine. Some of its services include checking fitness level scores, tracking your steps, tracking sleep, tracking calorie intake, customised diet plans, and more.

(Image: FitIndia.Gov.In/PTI)

