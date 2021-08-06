Follow These Simple Steps To Fix Sticky Keys And Double Press On MacBook Keyboard

Users who have purchased the Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro devices in the last three or four years might have come across some issues related to the keyboard. There have been multiple cases where consumers have reported the issue of sticky keys or double presses on the MacBook keyboard. For those wondering how to fix sticky keys or double presses on a MacBook keyboard, there are a few fixes that can be tried.

What’s the problem with Apple’s butterfly keyboard?

Apple's MacBook comes with a specific type of keyboard called a Butterfly keyboard. Apple was the first to use these thinner keyboard mechanisms in 2015, which occupy up to 40% less space than traditional scissor keyboards. Simply put, the Butterfly keyboard enabled MacBook laptops to maintain their thin form factor. However, such keyboards are often criticised because of their lack of travel. They are designed to register inputs within a limited range of motion and hence do not provide depth while typing.

Now, the issue with such keyboards is the design. In order to fit the mechanism in a smaller space, the manufacturers had to remove several components, including a protective membrane over the key switches which prevented dust from entering the circuit. The absence of a dust preventive membrane results in the accumulation of tiny dust particles under the key switch, which often results in sticky keys or double pressing of keys. In such a scenario, the keyboard on a MacBook will not register inputs and key presses, or type two letters on the screen. Keep reading to find out how to fix sticky keys on a MacBook keyboard.

How to fix double presses on MacBook keyboard

Apple Repair Program

Since there were numerous complaints of Apple MacBook users facing a similar issue, which was followed by a lawsuit (with claims that Apple sold defective keyboards), Apple launched a repair program. Under the repair program, if a MacBook, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air (purchased within four years) faces a keyboard related issue, Apple will cover the cost to repair the device. However, this is not a permanent fix as the Butterfly type keyboard on Apple laptops is prone to malfunctioning with gradual use.

How can I fix my keyboard?

If a user is not eligible for the Apple repair program, there are some ways that users have used in the past to get rid of issues as to sticky keys on a Macbook keyboard. A popular method to remove the dust underneath the keyboard switches is to use condensed air. In order to do so, a user needs to lift the MacBook in such a way that the keyboard makes a 60 to 75-degree angle with the tabletop or any other surface. Now, spraying the condensed air over the defective keys in a way that it passes beneath the keys shall carry the dust particles along with it. Another method commonly used for getting rid of the issue is to manually lift the keys and gently clean the circuit area below them.