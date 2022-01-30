How To Change The Display And Audio Language On Netflix? Step-by-step Guide

Recent years, predominantly the pandemic era has helped streaming giant Netflix's popularity surge to international levels. The OTT platform has a presence all across the globe, including a significant user base in India. To further boost its presence, Netflix has incorporated a lot of languages in its interface. Not just the display language, but several shows and series on the platform are now available in multiple audio languages so that users can enjoy content irrespective of its origin.

In this guide, users will find step-by-step instructions to change their display language and audio language on Netflix. Display language is the text users see on the Netflix application or web app. Audio language, also known as Shows & Movies languages is the language in which shows and movies will be available on the platform. Following the steps given below, users can change both. Such a feature is present on all popular OTT platforms. While both the settings are found in the same menu, the steps given here clearly mention what is needed to be done.

How to change display language on Netflix?

Open the Netflix application on a smartphone

Tap on the profile picture or avatar at the top right corner of the home screen on Netflix's app

In the menu that opens, tap on "Account" which can be found at the bottom of the page

The application will redirect a browser page

Scroll down to find "Profile & Parental Controls"

In the section, tap on the profile for which the language is to be changed

In the sub-menu that opens, click on "Change' located beside "Language"

On the web page that opens, select the desired display language from the list of languages

At the bottom of the web page, click on save

How to change audio language on Netflix?