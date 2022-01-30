Last Updated:

How To Change The Display And Audio Language On Netflix? Step-by-step Guide

In this guide, users will find step-by-step instructions to change their display language and audio language on Netflix. Read to change language on Netflix.

Netflix: How to change the display and audio language on Netflix? Step-by-step guide

Recent years, predominantly the pandemic era has helped streaming giant Netflix's popularity surge to international levels. The OTT platform has a presence all across the globe, including a significant user base in India. To further boost its presence, Netflix has incorporated a lot of languages in its interface. Not just the display language, but several shows and series on the platform are now available in multiple audio languages so that users can enjoy content irrespective of its origin. 

How to change display language on Netflix?

  • Open the Netflix application on a smartphone
  • Tap on the profile picture or avatar at the top right corner of the home screen on Netflix's app
  • In the menu that opens, tap on "Account" which can be found at the bottom of the page
  • The application will redirect a browser page 
  • Scroll down to find "Profile & Parental Controls"
  • In the section, tap on the profile for which the language is to be changed 
  • In the sub-menu that opens, click on "Change' located beside "Language"
  • On the web page that opens, select the desired display language from the list of languages 
  • At the bottom of the web page, click on save 

How to change audio language on Netflix?

  • Follow the same procedure to reach "Profile & Parental Controls" given above
  • Tap on "Change" besides "Language"
  • Scroll down to find the section that says "Shows & Movies Languages"
  • This is the language that users will watch shows and movies in and Netflix will consider this as the default listening language
  • In the options of languages, select the desired language
  • Scroll down and click on save 
