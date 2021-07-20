How to Change, Update Photo in Aadhaar Card online; Check step by step guide here

Aadhaar Card is one of the most crucial and used identity proofs in India. It contains both demographic and biometric details of an individual, such as the name, residential address, age, and other biometric signatures. Those who register for the Aadhaar Card are given a unique 12-digit identification number. However, those who enrolled for Aadhaar as early as 2009 might need to update their photo. The Unique Identification Authority of India allows Aadhaar holders to update their photos on the identification card. Keep reading to know how to update photo in Aadhaar Card, what all documents are required for photo change in the Aadhaar card and how to check the update status online.

How to change photo in Aadhaar Card - UIDAI explains the process

As stated by UIDAI on their website, there is a provision for updating demographical details and photos in the Aadhaar Card.

The website says, "In order to enrol for Aadhaar for yourself or for your family member, you will be required to visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Center. In case your Demographic details (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, Mobile Number, Email)is not up-to-date in your Aadhaar, you can get the same updated by visiting an Aadhaar Enrolment Center. Aadhaar holders children( who have turned 15) or others in need of updating Biometrics details - Finger Prints, Iris & Photograph are required to visit an Enrolment centre too. Please get valid Address proof documents."

How to update photo in Aadhaar Card - step by step guide

Locate the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra UIDAI's website.

Download the Aadhaar Correction form from UIDAI's website.

In the form, select what needs to be updated/ Along with a photograph, other details such as name, address and other details can also be changed.

Fill in the required data and submit the form to an executive at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

The applicant will then be asked to submit biometric details, which will be scanned on the spot, along with which a photograph will also be clicked.

The fee for applications needs to be paid and the form will be submitted at the centre. The application will be handed a receipt with an Update Request Number or URN.

For readers who are wondering about how to check update status online, the URN number can be used to check the status of update requests online, through the portal given above.

Once the request is accepted, a new Aadhaar Card will be delivered to the applicant's address.

Documents required for photo change in Aadhaar Card

No documents are required for changing or updating a photo in the Aadhaar Card, as all the biometric scans and other details are already present with authorities. The executives simply confirm the details with what is already present in their database to verify an application. The photograph is also clicked on the spot, so there is no need of carrying a photograph as well. As stated on the UIDAI website, "for updation in Aadhaar, either Demographic or Biometric, you have to pay Rs. 50/- (including taxes) to the service provider each time you get your details updated. You can also click on “Charges for Various UIDAI Services at Aadhaar Kendra (PEC)” on uidai.gov.in for UIDAI approved Fee Structure."