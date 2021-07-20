How to Change, Update Photo in Aadhaar Card online; Check step by step guide here

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Aadhaar Card is one of the most crucial and used identity proofs in India. It contains both demographic and biometric details of an individual, such as the name, residential address, age, and other biometric signatures. Those who register for the Aadhaar Card are given a unique 12-digit identification number. However, those who enrolled for Aadhaar as early as 2009 might need to update their photo. The Unique Identification Authority of India allows Aadhaar holders to update their photos on the identification card. Keep reading to know how to update photo in Aadhaar Card, what all documents are required for photo change in the Aadhaar card and how to check the update status online.
As stated by UIDAI on their website, there is a provision for updating demographical details and photos in the Aadhaar Card.
The website says, "In order to enrol for Aadhaar for yourself or for your family member, you will be required to visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Center. In case your Demographic details (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, Mobile Number, Email)is not up-to-date in your Aadhaar, you can get the same updated by visiting an Aadhaar Enrolment Center. Aadhaar holders children( who have turned 15) or others in need of updating Biometrics details - Finger Prints, Iris & Photograph are required to visit an Enrolment centre too. Please get valid Address proof documents."
No documents are required for changing or updating a photo in the Aadhaar Card, as all the biometric scans and other details are already present with authorities. The executives simply confirm the details with what is already present in their database to verify an application. The photograph is also clicked on the spot, so there is no need of carrying a photograph as well. As stated on the UIDAI website, "for updation in Aadhaar, either Demographic or Biometric, you have to pay Rs. 50/- (including taxes) to the service provider each time you get your details updated. You can also click on “Charges for Various UIDAI Services at Aadhaar Kendra (PEC)” on uidai.gov.in for UIDAI approved Fee Structure."